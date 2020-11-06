More Peru products for M’sia

Peruvian mangoes are among the fastest growing imports into Malaysia. (Pic: Andina)
LIMA: The Peruvian and Malaysian governments are working on protocols that would allow more of Peru’s agricultural produce to be exported to Malaysia. Erick Aponte, Trade Commissioner of Commission for Promotion of Export and Tourism (Promperú) in South East Asia, said Malaysia has become a major priority for Peruvian exports due to its great growth potential.
Peru considers Malaysia to be among the main economies in the South East Asian region, given Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 4.3 per cent in 2019.
With such collaborative efforts through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Peruvian and Malaysian governments are continuing to discuss ways forward on protocols and phytosanitary requirements to achieve market access for mangoes, avocados and pomegranates.
“Peru has been participating in the CPTPP since the end of 2018, which allows us to increase the number of Peruvian products with more access to the market.
“Since then we have been working on new protocols and last year, we have been managing access for some fresh products, such as pomegranates, avocados and mangoes.
“The latter two are among the most imported fresh fruits by Malaysia and actually, they are the most recognised Peruvian products outside our borders,” said Erick in a statement, recently.
He said mangoes are among the fastest growing imports into Malaysia, with an increase of 13.6 per cent recorded in 2019. Mangoes currently account for 12 per cent of Malaysia’s fresh fruit imports, touching over 62,000 tonnes.
“Cocoa and fresh grapes are the most imported Peruvian products by Malaysia (last year), which also receives significant volumes of quinoa, sacha inchi oil and blueberries. Blueberry imports in particular went up by more than 75 per cent in the first quarter of 2020.
“In addition, avocadoes, another Peruvian fruit that is expected to gain access to the Malaysian market in the short term, has also continued to grow its presence in the Malaysian market, with more than 3,000 tonnes imported last year,” he said.
Peru continues to focus on Asia with the aim of becoming a strategic partner for the export of its fresh products.
With an annual growth rate of close to five per cent, Peru is one of the Latin American countries with the greatest international projection, where food exports represent its second largest generator of foreign currency.
Asia currently accounts for 9 per cent of all Peruvian agri-food exports worldwide. China is the biggest Asian market for Peruvian produce, with a 30 per cent share of all exports, followed by Hong Kong (20 per cent), South Korea (14 per cent), Japan (12 per cent) and Indonesia (8 per cent).
To a lesser extent, but growing strongly, are Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.
Promperú’s trade office for South-East Asia is based in Hong Kong and works to increase the demand for Peruvian food by opening new markets.
Establishing strategic partnerships, signing new export protocols, and engaging in tactical promotional campaigns targeting both retailers and consumers are some of its goals.
The tremendous biodiversity of Peru, as well as its varied geography that includes the ocean, the coast, mountains and jungles, enables the country to offer a wide array of top quality agri-foods all year round.
Since 2017, Peru has been showcasing its products under the “Super Foods Peru” brand, which seeks to highlight the high nutrient content of Peruvian produce.
In addition to fruit and vegetables, the Andean nation produces grains such as quinoa, native tubers such as maca, and a wide array of seafood from its fishing industry, all of which are protected by its distinctive quality mark.